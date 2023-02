ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Teaching Artists Roc is inviting balloon lovers to help create a community-built balloon mural. They are building a giant rainbow slide out of balloons that will cascade through the center of the Rochester Public Library. They call it “Airigami.”

You can participate on Monday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Central Library Downtown, 115 South Ave. No prior registration necessary for the event.