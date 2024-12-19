Community leaders meet about ways to reduce childhood poverty

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local officials and advocacy organizations expressed their support on Wednesday for recommendations from the state’s Child Poverty Reduction Advisory Council.

The council’s goal is to lower child poverty in New York State by 50% by 2031. Those recommendations include increasing the state’s child credit, expanding state food benefits for families with kids, and creating a state housing voucher program.

“Childhood is fleeting and kids can’t wait for action,” said Larry Marx, CEO of The Children’s Agenda. “Far too many are struggling to get by today while their brains are forming, while their bodies develop, while they’re learning, and while they’re learning.”

The Child Poverty Reduction Advisory Council was created through the Child Poverty Reduction Act, which declared child poverty a policy priority in the Empire State.