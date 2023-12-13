Community members can voice opinions on business improvement district Wednesday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Community members will have an opportunity to ask questions and voice their opinions on the proposed downtown business improvement district, known as a BID.

There will be an open house to discuss the BID on Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kate Gleason Auditorium of the Rochester Central Library on South Avenue.

The mission of a BID is to improve the economic vitality of an area. People who oppose the idea say it will take decisions away from residential neighbors and put them solely in the hands of property owners.