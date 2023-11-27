Community members gather outside L3Harris calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Dozens gather at L3 Harris, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Dozens of people were gathered outside of the L3Harris Technologies facility on Jefferson Road in Henrietta Monday — calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

It came during an event featuring Congressman Joe Morelle.

Demonstrators carrying signs and flags all voiced the same message — “free Palestine.”

“He is our representative,” says demonstrator Natacha Rivera. “He needs to, he needs to call for a ceasefire. He needs to help raise awareness. He needs to put humanity above the economy.”

News10NBC has reached out to L3Harris and Morelle’s office for comment — but have not heard back.