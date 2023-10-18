Community members join church and community leaders to kick off Thanksgiving Food Drive and Dinner

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County along with several community leaders, community agencies and organizations, elected officials and volunteers announced an effort to bring unity and needed food to those families in need for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

This is United and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County’s fourth annual Thanksgiving Food Drive and Dinner. The food drive kicked-off Tuesday with food donations being accepted through November 20 and monetary donations will be accepted by their website through November 21. See a list of items needed and donation locations here.

