Community members lives lost on 9/11 through ceremonies at RIT and Irondequoit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been 22 years since the devastating terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Many people lost family members, friends and coworkers. There were events throughout the Rochester area to remember the nearly 3,000 people who died during the attacks and to honor the bravery on first responders during 9/11.

The Rochester Institute of Technology held a memorial vigil in the front of its Student Alumni Union with 2,977 American Flags placed in the ground, representing the victims of the attacks.

Irondequoit Town Hall held a ceremony that started at 8:46 a.m., the time when the first plane hit. Community members spoke and there was a moment of silence.

9/11 ceremony at Irondequoit Town Hall (Credit: Johnny Nixon / WHEC)

Events commemorating 9/11 this afternoon

Brockport Firefighter Memorial Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. through 6:30 p.m.: Throughout the day in Brockport on 9/11, there will be remembrance ceremonies hosted by The Brockport Fire District. The opening ceremony is at South Main Street in Brockport at 8:30 a.m. and a bell will ring at 8:47 a.m. to mark the time when the first plane hit. The Ring of Gold event will take place at 6 p.m. and the closing ceremony will be at 6:30 p.m.

March/Walk of Remembrance at 7 p.m.: Community members from Seneca Falls and the Finger Lakes will gather at South Seneca High School to march/walk with the Ovid Fire Department. The walk will start at the school and end on Brown Street. A ceremony will take place after the walk with refreshments.