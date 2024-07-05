Community mourning loss of police officer, Webster native killed in line of duty

The community is mourning the loss of Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter, a Webster native and McQuaid graduate killed in the line of duty.

Flags are half-staff at the Ridge Road Fire District on Long Pond Road in Greece, and firefighters have placed a sign to honor the 27-year-old officer. Ritter’s father is a retired Greece Police officer.

Ritter graduated from Syracuse University, where he spent four years as a cadet in the university’s ROTC program. He joined the force in Cleveland in 2020.

News10NBC’s Bret Vetter spoke with his friend, Syracuse ROTC recruiter Eric Schaertl. He got to know Ritter while helping him apply for an ROTC scholarship. Schaertl says Ritter demonstrated his commitment to public service every day, balancing student and ROTC activities.

“He was not only focused on his full-time studies. That meant he was not only focused on his full time studies, he was also investing nine to 10 hours per week in Army ROTC activities. in order to do that you’ve gotta be focused, you gotta be organized, you gotta have some dedication and long-term focus on what you want to do with your life,” Schaertl said.

Ritter was officer of the month in May. His father, Jon Ritter, is a retired Greece Police officer.