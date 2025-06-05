Community pushes to rename Andrews St Bridge in honor of Zy’Jae St. Pierre

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The search for 5-year-old Zy’Jae St. Pierre continued as community members held a sit-in outside City Hall. Zy’Jae fell into the Genesee River after climbing over the railing of the Andrews Street Bridge Sunday, June 1.

Community members are calling for higher railings on the bridge. The sit-in was organized by Marquita Ladd, who said it was planned to last five hours, one for each year of Zy’Jae’s life. Legally, the railings need to measure at least 42 inches. The Andrews St bridge exceeds that, but some are criticizing the railings design.

Ladd said, “Yes, three steps. There’s a one layer thin bars and another layer is like a step ladder. So if they could change the structure or even put a higher gate on the other side, like if you seen a bridge on Saxton Street, they have a higher gate on the other side of the bridge. So even if they could do that like that would be appreciated.”

Signs at the sit-in read “Higher gates keep our children safe”.

There are also calls to rename the bridge in Zy’Jae’s honor. Laquetia Ladd, a family friend, said, “A lot of people could speak, more than one in the community come in and everybody stick together for a good cause. You never know the turnout. Butted with just some to be done. Like we never going to see him again. So you go right by and see the bridge and it’s named after him like a little memorial.”

The organizers hope to hand over hundreds of signatures to Mayor Malik Evans.

At the bridge, memorial items are starting to be consolidated into Rochester Clean Sweep bags. The city says the family requested them so they could collect the items before it rains.

The Rochester Police Department’s scuba team has been searching the river daily since Zy’Jae’s fall. Police are encouraging fishermen and boaters to assist in the search.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.