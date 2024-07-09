Mom of boy hit by U-Haul asks for prayers as he remains on ventilator

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

GREECE, N.Y. — A seven-year-old boy is clinging to life at Strong Hospital after being hit by a U-Haul truck on the Fourth of July in Greece.

His name is Hakeem Badger, a third grader at Munn Elementary in Spencerport.

Hakeem’s mom tells News10NBC he is in guarded condition and she hasn’t left his side. He is on a ventilator and they are praying and keeping the faith he will pull through.

“Awful! Awful Awful!” said Brandy Solomon, a neighbor.

“Well it really makes me sad!” said Annions Hinton, another neighbor.

That’s how Hakeem’s mom has been feeling since he was hit by a U-Haul on Thursday. As you can imagine, she was overcome with emotion when News10NBC spoke with her over the phone. She says Hakeem loves to dance and play his video games. The past few days have been difficult but she is trying to stay strong for Hakeem.

Community members like Hinton says he feels the family’s pain.

“My heart goes out to the family,” Hinton said. “That could be my child, your child, that could be anybody’s child.”

Greece Police say Hakeem was hit by a U-Haul on July 4th at about 3 p.m. while crossing the street with an adult and other kids on West Ridge Road near Stone Road. Hinton says West Ridge Road is a busy road with heavy traffic and urges drivers and neighbors to take extra precautions.

“Let’s be safe and not sorry,” Hinton said.

Solomon was sad and upset. She has a child around the same age as Hakeem.

“Oh my goodness, awful! I have a 10-year-old, myself and I couldn’t imagine my baby being hit on the fourth at that,” Solomon said. “To have him now in the hospital is absolutely horrible and I feel for that mama so much!”

She has some words of hope for Hakeem’s mom.

“Stay as strong as you can. I’m sure people are telling you that but I say as you can. Because take grace with yourself so that you can be of a healing vessel for your child,” Solomon said.

And her message to the community:

“And to everybody in Rochester, slow down!”

Hakeem’s family is keeping the faith. They are asking the community for prayers to help Hakeem pull through.

Greece Police say this remains under investigation and charges are not expected to be filed against the driver of the U-Haul at this time.

