Community rallies to help man attacked in his Waterloo home during shooting and stand-off

WATERLOO, N.Y. – The community in Waterloo is coming together to support Steven Lindon after a violent attack in his home on Waterloo-Geneva Road.

Police said Lindon was attacked Tuesday by his former nephew by marriage, Randy Davis Jr. Lindon said Davis shot at him, beat him repeatedly, and stole his gun.

Davis then went to another neighbor’s house, leading to a standoff with police. Investigators said he shot at officers and a propane tank during the ordeal. Davis is now in jail facing multiple charges, including attempted aggravated assault on a police officer, burglary, and assault.

(Photos: Damien Hennigan)

B & L Home Improvements is repairing the damage at Lindon’s home for free.

