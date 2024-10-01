Community resource fair planned for MCC on Wednesday for Hispanic Heritage Month

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe Community College is recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month with a community resource fair, hosted by the college’s Latino Empowerment Network Affinity Group.

It’s taking place on Wednesday at MCC’s downtown campus on State Street in Rochester. An organizer explains the fair’s purpose.

“It’s for them to be able to network and talk to the folks and the different agencies and organizations that are going to be here,” said Antonia Custodio, director of Engineering Services & Downtown Campus. “It’s about the value of resources that are available to our community who may not be aware of some of those resources, in mental health and housing and self-care and different things like that.”

The fair is from 2 to 6 p.m.