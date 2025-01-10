Community thanks officers at Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The Genesee Valley Concerns of Police Survivors held an event on Thursday to honor National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

People got a chance to speak with local officers at Skyview on the Ridge in Irondequoit. Organizers say it’s a great way to show the people in law enforcement how much the community values the work they do.

“It’s a time for people to come to meet law enforcement in a non-threatening manner. They get to meet the officers, have fun as they talk with them, but also say thank you to the officers,” said Ellen Guerdat of the Genesee Valley Concerns of Police Survivors.

People brought officers homemade thank you cards to the event.