CompassCare clinic in Buffalo area vandalized again

BUFFALO, N.Y. — CompassCare, the Buffalo-area pro-life clinic that was firebombed in June 2022, has been targeted again.

This time, the sign outside the compass care center in the suburb of Eggertsville was vandalized. The graffiti says “liars” in big red capital letters.

CompassCare says it happened around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday This comes 9 months after two people were seen on surveillance video smashing windows and setting fires at the location. No one has been charged in that firebombing.

