Compeer Mile aims to adress loneliness and support mental health

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The fifth annual Compeer Mile, a walk in Rochester aiming to end loneliness and offer help to those in need, took place on Sunday morning.

Participants were encouraged to build connections through the walk while enjoying coffee, fun activities, and reduced admission to the Strong Museum. The Compeer Walk brings attention to seasonal depression and focuses on the goal of bringing people together.

“It’s so important for the mission to bring people together and Compeer’s whole intent is to end loneliness through the power of human connection. We match community volunteers with people who have been referred to us who could use that companionship,” said Sara Passamonte, CEO at Compeer Rochester.

Last year, the walk raised over $44,000 to raise awareness for mental health.

