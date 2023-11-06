Compeer Rochester holds Walk to End Loneliness to address mental health

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sunday was the Walk to End Loneliness, the largest fundraising event for Compeer Rochester which betters the lives of people facing mental health challenges.

The goal of the event was to promote human connection and peer support to improve mental health. The U.S. surgeon general has declared loneliness an epidemic, shown to be more deadly than smoking.

The walk ended at the Strong National Museum of Play. Sara Passamonte, the president and executive director of Compeer Rochester, says the events is all about helping people.

“Compeer has been doing this long before loneliness was called an epidemic. We’re here to bring awareness to Compeer and to make sure people know who we are always looking for volunteers,” Passamonte said.

This is the fourth year that Compeer Rochester has hosted this event.