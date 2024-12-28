‘Completely inexplicable’: Family attorney reacts to body cam video of Robert Brooks’ beating death in prison

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. —Robert Brooks’ family and their attorney, Elizabeth Mazur, reacted to viewing bodycam footage related to Brooks’ death.

Mazur expressed deep sadness, stating, “The overwhelming shock. It felt so incomprehensible.”

Mazur, the Brooks family’s attorney, described the video: “As bad as anything I have seen,” noting that much of what occurs behind prison walls often remains hidden.

Brooks, who earned his GED while incarcerated, enjoyed celebrating holidays and making music with his son. The family eagerly anticipated his return home after serving his time.

Mazur remarked, “I think everyone was looking forward to that and it’s extremely sad that it ended that way.”

She found the video “completely inexplicable,” adding, “There’s no world obviously what the officers did was not justified – but there’s no way to make sense of what happened.”

Mazur has received comments from family members of incarcerated individuals at Marcy and former inmates, highlighting the fear of incidents like Brooks’ death.

She noted, “I’ve heard lots of comments from folks about terrifying things that go on inside that don’t see the light of day.”

The family remains hopeful for justice, though uncertain of what that might entail.

Meanwhile, the union representing the involved corrections officers released a statement condemning the actions in the video as “reprehensible” and “a disgrace to their profession.” They emphasized their commitment to fulfilling their legal obligation to defend all members while standing against the disregard for suffering shown in the footage.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.