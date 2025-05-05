Complex supply chain and tariffs impact local chocolate shop, forcing potential price hikes and product changes

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – During National Small Business Week, Rochester announced its Small Business Persons of the Year. Jennifer Posey, owner of Hedonist Artisan Chocolates, was named the Woman-Owned Small Business Person of the Year.

Posey expressed concerns about the impact of tariffs on her business.

“Our main ingredient, which is chocolate, or cacao, comes from all along the equator,” Posey said. “And we use blends a lot from South America. And so we import all of our chocolate.”

Posey started Hedonist Artisan Chocolates over 20 years ago. She has faced challenges like the recession of 2008, the pandemic, and rising chocolate prices.

“People have said that chocolate is a recession-proof type of product, but that was before the margins shrunk – before chocolate prices went up by 200%,” Posey said.

Hedonist sources fruit and dairy locally but imports boxes from Japan and chocolate from South America. Posey explained the complex supply chain for chocolate.

“And each time chocolate is made at a place, and it’s given to a distributor, and that’s given to another distributor, which is then given to us,” Posey said. “So there are different companies, organizations that have their hands in it that are going to make an increase and then another increase.”

Posey is considering increasing prices and removing some products to manage higher import costs. She remains committed to doing her best despite the challenges.

“We’ll see what happens,” Posey said. “We’re going to do our best, you know, people love Hedonist Chocolates, we love making it, so we’re just going to do our best we can with what we’ve got.”

Posey expects to see the effects of tariff increases starting in June. It’s a critical time for local shops.

