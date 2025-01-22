Comptroller’s report shows homelessness in NY more than doubles in two years

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A new report from the New York State Comptroller’s Office reveals that homelessness in the state is growing faster than the national rate, with the number of homeless people more than doubling between 2022 and 2024.

“And homelessness is growing at a pace in New York State faster than the national rate,” said Tom DiNapoli, NYS Comptroller.

News10NBC Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean spoke with DiNapoli about the reasons behind this increase.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “And why is this the case?”

Tom DiNapoli, NYS Comptroller: “There are probably a number of reasons. Our report indicates that one of the big factors, no surprise, is the influx of asylum seekers, migrants, obviously it has been in the news for a great deal of time.”

The report, titled “New Yorkers in Need,” also highlights that the spike in homelessness coincides with the end of COVID-19 protections.

Tom DiNapoli: “As they went by the wayside, some of the protections for instance on eviction as an example, this contributed to the numbers going in the opposite direction.”

Shockingly, the report reveals that the number of homeless children in Rochester has increased by 51 percent.

Berkeley Brean: “Am I reading that correctly?”

Tom DiNapoli: “Yes you’re reading it correctly. The change is significant. I would point out that looking at these numbers 1 in 3 of New York’s homeless are children.”

Berkeley Brean: “But children aren’t homeless because they did something. They’re homeless because their moms and dads are poor probably.”

Tom DiNapoli: “Exactly right. Exactly right.”

This week, teams of volunteers are going out into Rochester to count people who are homeless. Brean will be embedded in one of those teams and will report on their preparations.

See the full report below:

