Concerns over security remain after large fight at Lilac Fest opening night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – With the second day of the Lilac Festival underway, concerns over security are at the top of mind after a massive fight broke out Friday night as attendees were leaving the venue.

News10NBC obtained a video where you can see people rushing toward the fight, trying to film it on their phones, and some who appear to be trying to break up the fight. You can also see there is hardly any security around.

Rochester Police say they were eventually able to help private security break up the crowd of around 300 kids who refused to leave.

But being out here Saturday and talking with folks, most were unaware of what happened Friday night and said they feel perfectly safe out here with their families.

But I did speak with one man who says that he comes to the festival every year with his family, and that while he feels safe during the day, but he wouldn’t feel comfortable being here after dark.

“I think it’s safer during the day, during the night there would be no way I would be here during the night. I think it’s less safe,” said Mark Comstock.

In a statement Rochester police addressed the security measures being taken, saying in part, that RPD officers are in control of the perimeter of the venue while private security guards are responsible for maintaining crowd control inside the venue.