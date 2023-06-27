Concerts by the Shore continues Wednesday with ‘The Skycoasters’

ROCHESTER, NY — The popular summer concert series, Concerts by the Shore, continues Wednesday with a performance by party band “The Skycoasters.” The concert is free.

In its 37th season, the music series takes place every Wednesday at Ontario Beach Park at 7 p.m. from June 7 through August 30. Parking is available in the beach parking lots and the park is accessible by RTS.

Concertgoers are encouraged to arrive early and either bring a picnic dinner or visit one of the lakeshore area restaurants. Additionally, food concessions will be available at this year’s series, including hot dogs, hamburgers, sausage and Red Osier Roast Beef sandwiches.

See complete schedule of concerts here.