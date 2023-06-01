Concerts by the Shore series begins next Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Concerts by the Shore series at Ontario Beach Park will kick off on Wednesday, June 7 with a performance from Nik and the Nice Guys.

The concert series, sponsored by Wegmans, offers free concerts every Wednesday from June 7 through August 30 at 50 Beach Avenue. This is the 37th season of the concert series.

The concerts start at 7 p.m. Parking is available in the beach parking lots and the park is accessible by RTS. The series is organized by the all-volunteer Ontario Beach Park Program Committee along with the City of Rochester and Monroe County.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend a summertime Wednesday evening than enjoying a free family-friendly concert in beautiful Ontario Beach Park,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

Here is this season’s lineup:

June 7, Nik and the Nice Guys (Nik Show Band)

June 14, The Cool Club and the Lipker Sisters (swing, blues, R&B)

June 21, Branded (Country)

June 28, The Skycoasters (high energy party band)

July 5, Time and Effect (Top 40 Dance

July 12, Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (classical, pop) Begins at 7:30 p.m.

July 19, The Invictas (60s and 70s rock)

July 26, 5 Con Swing (Latin)

August 2, Ignite Reggae (Reggae)

August 9, Atlas (funky dance music)

August 16, Dukes (60s and 70s R&B)

August 23, Allegro (premier party band)

August 30, Ruby Shooz (50s and 60s rock)

You can learn more about the bands here.