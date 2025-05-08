Conclave elects a new pope as white smoke rises from the Sistine Chapel

A white smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel’s chimney on the roof of the Vatican on Thursday afternoon, announcing the election of a new leader for the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

Crowds in St. Peter’s Square erupted in cheers as bells pealed from the towering basilica, confirming that the 133 cardinal electors who have been sequestered inside since Wednesday had reached a two-thirds majority decision on who will succeed Pope Francis.

The new pope’s identity will be revealed shortly by Dominique Mamberti, the senior cardinal deacon, who convention says will appear on the St. Peter’s balcony that overlooks the square and announce, “Habemus papam” — “We have a pope.”

Inside the Vatican’s cloistered halls, the new pontiff will be preparing to adopt his papal name — which can indicate what kind of pope he intends to be — before donning a freshly-tailored white papal cassock and the ceremonial fisherman’s ring.

He will then be led through the Hall of Benedictions and out onto the balcony, known as the Loggia of the Blessings, where his identity will be revealed to the thousands gathered below, and the millions more around the world who have closely watched the conclave.