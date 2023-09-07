Conditions for 9/11 defendants in plea negotiations declined by Biden

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The man accused of masterminding the 9/11 terrorist attacks, along with four other co-defendants, presented a list of proposed conditions in a potential plea bargain.

President Joe Biden has rejected those conditions.

The defense lawyers in this case say their clients want to be spared from solitary confinement, and receive care for trauma they endured in CIA custody.

In March of 2022, these same defendants offered to confess to their alleged roles in the attack — if it spared them the death penalty.

That offer may still be on the table.

President Biden’s decision comes just days before the nation marks 22 years since 9/11.

The five men are in Guantanamo Bay awaiting trial.