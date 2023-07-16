Conesus Lake found unsafe for swimming due to harmful algae blooms

CONESUS, N.Y. — The Livingston County Department of Health is asking people not to swim in Conesus Lake.

It has been found to contain harmful algae blooms in the water. The health department says it’s keeping an eye on them.

They say the public water supply is still safe for drinking, just don’t drink directly out of the lake or use lake water for cooking.

It’s also advised to avoid contact with the water — that warning applies to pets too!