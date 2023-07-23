Local congregation mourns loss of two Sisters of Mercy

WEBSTER, N.Y. – On Sunday, the congregation at Saint Rita’s Church in Webster mourned the loss of Sisters Arlene Semesky and Joanne Deck. They were both in a serious crash last Sunday in Erie, Pennsylvania. Sister Arlene died at the scene, and Sister Joanne died from her injuries on Monday.

At Sunday morning mass, worshippers took time to remember the sisters’ impact and dedication to the church. One congregation member recalling Sister Semensky’s 59 years of service, good hearted nature, and her love of football.

Dave Turek said, “She was really feisty like my wife said. I am a Steelers fan, so it was the Steelers against the Bills, and it was every Sunday. But she was a blessing and a bright light.

The two other sisters that were traveling with Sisters Arlene and Joanne survived.





