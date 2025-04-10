Congressional Medal of Honor recipient and WWII real-life ‘Rosie the Riveter’ turns 100, honored by Pittsford students

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – Students at Calkins Road Middle School celebrated the 100th birthday of Mary Masciangelo, a real-life Rosie the Riveter, on Wednesday afternoon.

Masciangelo, from Fairport, worked during World War II alongside other women to produce military equipment. Last month, she was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor at the National World War II Museum.

“My brother had to go to Normandy, so I thought I could get a part-time job,” Masciangelo said. “I went to Monroe High School, and when they had days off, I’d go to work. And I made pins for the parachutes, and I put screws in the temples on the Air Force goggles.”

Students had the chance to hear her story, celebrate her accomplishments, and make her birthday cards.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.