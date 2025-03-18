Congressman Joe Morelle recognizes local Vietnam Veterans
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Congressman Joe Morelle honored local Vietnam War Veterans by presenting them with a Vietnam War commemoration lapel pin in honor of their service Tuesday.
Ahead of National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29, 18 local Vietnam War Veterans were honored.
This pin was the first time Ken Deisenroth, who was in the Army, ever received anything that recognized his service since he got out in 1968. Deisenroth said when they first came back from the war, they felt ashamed and even had stuff thrown at them and never talked about their time serving.
“I was almost speechless when I found out,” Deisenroth said.
Morelle said he thinks this means a lot to the Veterans to be recognized in an official way by the U.S. Government, as many of them returned home to harsh conditions as people took their frustrations out on them.
“This is a way of thanking them for that and letting them know how much we appreciate their service and their sacrifice,” Morelle said.
All Veterans who were honored served on active duty anytime during Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975.
Here is the full list of the honorees:
Timothy Brown, U.S. Army
David Burton, U.S. Air Force
Frank Dwyer, U.S. Army
Robert Haggett, U.S. Army
Dick Marshall, U.S. Navy and U.S. Army
Roger Moyer, U.S. Army
Troy Shelton, U.S. Army
Kenneth Winkler, U.S. Army
Robert Vankurin, U.S. Navy
Ken Deisenroth, U.S. Army
William Thomas, U.S. Army
Nick DiRisio, U.S. Army
Guy Ward, U.S. Navy
Gary Lohr, U.S. Air Force
Timothy Ashworth, U.S. Air Force
Thomas Biviano, U.S. Army
Dan Williams, U.S. Marines
Leo Fisher, U.S. Armed Forces