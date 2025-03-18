Congressman Joe Morelle recognizes local Vietnam Veterans

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Congressman Joe Morelle honored local Vietnam War Veterans by presenting them with a Vietnam War commemoration lapel pin in honor of their service Tuesday.

Ahead of National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29, 18 local Vietnam War Veterans were honored.

This pin was the first time Ken Deisenroth, who was in the Army, ever received anything that recognized his service since he got out in 1968. Deisenroth said when they first came back from the war, they felt ashamed and even had stuff thrown at them and never talked about their time serving.

“I was almost speechless when I found out,” Deisenroth said.

Morelle said he thinks this means a lot to the Veterans to be recognized in an official way by the U.S. Government, as many of them returned home to harsh conditions as people took their frustrations out on them.

“This is a way of thanking them for that and letting them know how much we appreciate their service and their sacrifice,” Morelle said.

All Veterans who were honored served on active duty anytime during Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975.

Here is the full list of the honorees:

Timothy Brown, U.S. Army

David Burton, U.S. Air Force

Frank Dwyer, U.S. Army

Robert Haggett, U.S. Army

Dick Marshall, U.S. Navy and U.S. Army

Roger Moyer, U.S. Army

Troy Shelton, U.S. Army

Kenneth Winkler, U.S. Army

Robert Vankurin, U.S. Navy

Ken Deisenroth, U.S. Army

William Thomas, U.S. Army

Nick DiRisio, U.S. Army

Guy Ward, U.S. Navy

Gary Lohr, U.S. Air Force

Timothy Ashworth, U.S. Air Force

Thomas Biviano, U.S. Army

Dan Williams, U.S. Marines

Leo Fisher, U.S. Armed Forces