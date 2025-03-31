Congressman Joe Morelle visits Rochester to speak on voting rights

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Congressman Joe Morelle spoke at the Frederick Douglass Airport Sunday, addressing concerns over proposed legislation in Washington that he said would heavily restrict Americans’ access to voting.

Morelle said an executive order issued last week by President Donald Trump will disenfranchise millions of Americans who wish to vote.

Morelle said he is returning to Washington early to oppose the president’s “SAVE Act,” which he believes will further degrade Americans’ ability to participate in the election process.

He also said this proposal will suppress votes and make it harder for Americans to register to vote.

“The right to vote is a right. It’s the same as the right to speak. The right to a free press. The right to worship whatever you wish to worship,” said Morelle. “We register people so they can exercise that right once every year. But it is not intended to have burdensome barriers for people to register.”

Morelle is the top Democrat on the Committee on House Administration, which oversees federal election law.

