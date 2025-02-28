Congressman reacts to tense oval office meeting Friday between President Trump, VP Vance, and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

WASHINGTON, N.Y. — U.S. Congressman Joseph Morelle, who represents the 25th District of New York, spoke out against the intense Oval Office meeting that took place Friday at the White House.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House Friday morning to negotiate and sign a minerals deal with the U.S. that Trump said would have moved Ukraine closer to ending its war with Russia, The Associated Press reports.

Things took a turn after Vice President JD Vance said the path to peace between Russia and Ukraine is diplomacy, to which Zelenskyy disagreed.

Trump began to shout at him, stating that he is “gambling with world war three,” and that what he was doing was “very disrespectful,” which then transitioned into a tense back and fourth between Trump, Vance, and Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy ended up leaving the White House without signing the deal, which could scramble affairs in Europe and around the world, according to the Associated Press.

On X, (formally known as Twitter) Zelenskyy thanked America for their support and the visit, stating that Ukraine needs “just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that.”

In a statement posted to X, Trump said he has determined that Zelenskyy is “not ready for peace if America is involved” and also said that Zelenskyy “disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office.”

Also on X, Rep. Morelle said that “we must stand with Ukraine until victory is won,” as he said Trump is “undermining democracy, freedom, and American values.”

News10NBC has reached out to Claudia Tenney’s office for a statement Friday afternoon, but have not heard back.

