Connecting Jesus’ story to modern refugees: Faith groups hold prayer vigil at Customs and Border Protection office

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – A prayer vigil took place for immigrants and Homeland Security workers at the Rochester Customs and Border Protection office in Irondequoit on Good Friday

The event was organized by the Rural and Migrant Ministry and the Episcopal Diocese of Rochester.

The vigil welcomed people of all faith backgrounds. Organizers aimed to use prayer to foster empathy, mercy, and courage in recognizing the humanity of immigrants and their families.

“These are real people we’re talking about, these are families who are being ripped apart,” said organizers.

Organizers said the event was held on Good Friday to connect the story of Jesus, who was a migrant and refugee, to the stories of modern immigrants and refugees in the U.S.

“There’s been so much hatred and anger and vitriol. It was important for us to pray, to hold silence, to sing, to remind ourselves that we have a better nature,” said Rt. Rv. Kara Wagner Saherer, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Rochester.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI