Constellation Brands moves to historic riverfront building downtown. Hopes to spark revitalization

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There is serious workplace envy inside the new Constellation Brands headquarters in downtown Rochester.

The building is located across Broad Street from the Blue Cross Arena to give people a sense of where it is. The most spectacular part of the building is the rooftop, which serves as a workspace for Constellation employees and offers one of the great downtown views.

Every inch of this historic riverfront building was redone after the company’s lease ended on their building in Victor and they decided to move to the city. They built it to draw employees back to work where those face-to-face meetings can spark new ideas. The hope is that this building also sparks new things downtown.

“More people walking the streets, going to activities after work, stopping at a local bar. Suddenly it all starts clicking again,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul. “That’s why this project matters so much at this time.”

“I think it’s important that we as a company recognize our roots here and that it is a bright future we expect for both our company and for the Rochester area,” said Bill Newlands, President and CEO of Constellation Brands.

The state gave $9 million in tax credits and incentives, while Constellation invested $50 million.

“We are welcoming the first Fortune 500 company in downtown Rochester in decades. In decades,” said Mayor Malik Evans.

Are the workers coming back to the new office? The company says yes, and having been inside the building, it’s easy to see why. On any given day, there will be 300 employees working at the new headquarters.

