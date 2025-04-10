Constellation Brands rebrands diversity, equity and inclusion programs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Constellation Brands said they are “overhauling” their diversity, equity and inclusion programs. (DEI)

CEO Bill Newlands says their “diversity and inclusion” team has been renamed the “inclusion culture team.” Newlands also said the “supplier diversity” program has been renamed the “supplier inclusion” program.

Along with the new name changes, Constellation has also ended their “Focus on Female Founders” and “Focus on Minority Founders” programs.

These changes have come amid the Trump Administration cracking down on DEI initiatives in both the public and private sectors.

To learn more about Constellation, click here.