Construction has begun for Alta Vista, six-story apartment building downtown

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Construction has begun in downtown Rochester on the Alta Vista apartment building, which will include 76 apartments across six stories and an events space.

The development is part of the city’s $10 million New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative award. Alta Vista will be next to St. Joseph’s Park and aims to focus on environmental sustainability and providing mixed-use housing.

Alta Vista will be built on four vacant lots along Franklin, Pleasant and Andrews streets. Some of the space will be used by The Landmark Society of Western New York for free public programming and special private occasions.

All of the apartments will be affordable to households earning at or below 80% of the area’s median income. There will be 14 apartments reserved for people at risk of homelessness. The apartments will have access to on-site supportive services and rental subsidies.

The building will be all electric with a rooftop solar array. The project is supported by $570,000 from the Clean Energy Initiative. The building will also contain free high-speed broadband, a laundry room, a community room with kitchen, multiple lounges, on-site parking, tenant storage, an outdoor patio, and an indoor children’s play area.

The building’s exterior will be made of a stone similar to the surviving walls of the neighboring St. Joseph’s Church.