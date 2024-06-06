Construction mishap leads to gas leak, road closure, and evacuation in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. — The Ridge Road Fire District said that a gas line was hit by construction workers on Stone Road causing a gas leak at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

For safety reasons, Stone Road was immediately closed to traffic. Firefighters evacuated the surrounding area, while residents were told to shelter in place as precautionary checks for hazards were made in nearby buildings.

Rochester Gas and Electric crews quickly shut off the free-flowing natural gas.

There were no injuries and the road has reopened.