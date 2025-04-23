Construction on Park Avenue leads to walk down memory lane

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Construction on Park Avenue led to a historical discovery when crews found trolley tracks dating back to 1880.

Christine Ridarsky, Rochester’s Historian, said Rochester used to have a pretty extensive trolley line.

Ridarsky explained that the original trolley cars were pulled by horses. In the 1890s, the Rochester Railway Company began powering them with electricity.

“I mean that’s the thing, trolleys were relatively inexpensive—easy way to get from point to point in the city, so they would’ve been widely used by any of the residents here in the city,” said Ridarsky.

News10NBC reviewed old city records and found trolley schedules and routes. The first cars started around 8 a.m. on weekdays and as early as 6:30 a.m. on weekends. Trips around the Park Avenue area took between 15 and 20 minutes.

By the 1940s, Ridarsky said trolley lines began to interfere with the growing automotive industry, leading to their disbandment as roads for cars were built.

The tracks can be found at the corner of Park Avenue and Alexander Street. The city aims to complete construction by the end of the summer.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI