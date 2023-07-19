Construction on State Street impacts businesses and workers in the area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been more than a year now since reconstruction began in one of Rochester’s busiest intersections.

At State and Main streets, century-old water lines are being upgraded, and sidewalks and pavement are getting a new look.

But all that work is causing some headaches.

While some people say the street reconstruction project is sorely needed, others can’t wait for the project to be completed. It’s had a huge impact on local businesses and the people who work in the area.

Alvin Moore works downtown and he has to deal with the construction on a regular basis.

“I say on a scale of one to 10, probably about an eight,” says Moore.

That’s how Moore rates the inconvenience.

Reconstruction work on State Street stretches only 1,500 feet, but the never ending noise at the unpaved construction site has tremendously cut down foot traffic in the area.

“It’s hard to get to different businesses and stuff down here, and actually get to work,” says Moore. “I have to kind of detour and go the opposite way than I normally would go.”

With many avoiding the area, businesses like the Holiday Inn are struggling.

The hotel’s general manager would not talk on camera but confirms that the hotel in the heart of downtown is losing business. In some cases customers cut their visits short or switch to a different hotel.

Melvin Scott says the street project is a blessing and a curse.

“You have to find solace in the long game, and for fixing up the roads,” says Scott. “It looks so much nicer. It’s just so much better, and you got to stay positive. You’re not going to get everything you want. In the short term it’s a bunch of headache. You know, cause it just seems to go on and on. At times it seems like they just turning up and fixing the same thing over and over again.”

Love Hate Tattoo is one of a few businesses on State Street that’s actually thriving. A new sidewalk was recently added to their side of State Street.

“There’s nothing less inviting then a pile of rubble to walk through, and right now looking down State Street, it’s mostly what you see,” tattoo artist Benton Sillick says.

Sillick is looking forward to the project’s completion.

“You know the noise, the dust. It’s dirty, you know. You don’t know if they’re gonna have to turn off the water,” says Sillick. “One day they hit a gas main. You just don’t know what to expect, and for our customers it make it more difficult for them.”

The work on State Street is expected to be completed at the end of the construction season.