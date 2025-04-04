Construction will begin around Rochester City Hall on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Construction will begin on the sidewalks and roads around Rochester City Hall on Friday.

The construction is expected to be completed by fall. The first phase will focus on North Fitzhugh Street and Church Street. Drivers should follow parking restrictions and use caution in the work zone. Anyone who needs to visit City Hall can park at Sister Cities Garage.

There will be two other phases of work. The project aims to replace the sidewalk and curb, resurface the roads, and replace trees. It will also add new street lighting, benches, bike racks, and a bike shelter.