Construction worker hospitalized after fire at new RIT stadium, cause under investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A construction worker was taken to the hospital after a fire at Tiger Stadium on the Rochester Institute of Technology campus on Wednesday morning.

The Henrietta Fire District responded around 8:30 a.m. for reports of an explosion at the new RIT stadium. At the scene, they found the roof of the new stadium in flames.

Fire crews evacuated any workers inside the building while fighting the fire. Officials say two employees were injured and the cause is still under investigation by the Monroe County Fire Bureau.

RIT said the fire didn’t impact any classes and all campus operations are normal.

