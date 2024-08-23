Construction blocks sidewalks on Park Avenue, making businesses difficult to access

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some Park Avenue neighbors and businesses aren’t happy about the ongoing construction along the street.

Construction crews blocked off whole parking spots and sidewalks on Thursday, making it difficult for people to get to stores. Neighbors say it’s making it tough to enjoy the area.

“It’s definitely frustrating, especially because so many important businesses and small businesses are in this area and kind of limiting the access to them is of course, problematic,” said Meghan Confer who lives in the neighborhood. “Especially because a lot of the parking that is available is like the big parking lot, further down Park Avenue. Now, that’s heavily monitored, paid parking, which limits even more access for people.”

The only major parking lot on the street, near the 7-Eleven, used to offer free parking but switched to paid parking in June of last year.