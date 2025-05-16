Consumer Alert: A National Foundation Provides Grants to those with Serious Illnesses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A national foundation is offering financial help to individuals facing serious illnesses, covering out-of-pocket expenses with no strings attached. The Patient Access Network (PAN) Foundation has been providing grants to those in need, helping more than 1.3 million people over the past 20 years.

“But what was really shocking to us is that in that research that the PAN Foundation did through our center for patient research is that only 20-percent of people that we polled were familiar with programs like ours that could help,” said Kevin Hagan, president and CEO of the PAN Foundation.

According to the foundation, one in three adults in the U.S. needed financial help with out-of-pocket expenses in the past year. The foundation supports patients with 80 different diseases, offering immediate financial assistance.

“So as of today, of our 80 disease funds, 30 of them are funded and we actually have funds available for patients,” said Hagan.

For example, individuals with blood cancers like chronic lymphocytic leukemia could receive up to $4,000 in financial assistance from PAN.

To qualify, patients must be in active treatment for one of the 80 diseases the foundation helps with. Eligibility extends to those earning up to 500 percent of the federal poverty level, equating to just over $78,000 for a single person and $160,700 for a family of four.

Click here for information about the PAN foundation. Click here for information on eligibility and the disease types covered. You can also call 1-866-316-7263.

The PAN foundation gets funding from a variety of sources including other foundations, medical organizations, pharmaceutical companies and private donations. To donate, click here.

