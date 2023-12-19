Consumer Alert: Advice holiday travel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Do your holiday plans include travel?

You’re not alone.

AAA predicts we’ll set records at the airport this season.

Air travel is actually cheaper this season and the price of gas is down for folks hitting the road.

But that doesn’t mean holiday travel will be without headaches. According to AAA, more than 115 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more away from home during the 10-day holiday travel period that includes Christmas and New Year’s Day.

That’s second only to 2019 when 119 million people traveled.

But in some areas of the country, the roads will be maddening.

Here’s a look at the best and worst times to hit the road:

If you’re planning to drive to Minneapolis, D.C., or Denver, you could experience double the normal travel delays.

Airplane travel will set records: 7.5 million air travelers will hit the skies, beating 2019’s record by 200,000 fliers.

Of course, you should arrive at least two hours in advance, but AAA has more advice for folks flying to grandma’s house in a few days.

“Make sure you download the airline app, make sure the airline has your contact information, and make sure that you’re keeping up to date on your flight status,” Renee Pilley, AAA senior travel advisor, said. “You’ll receive updates on the app almost before they update them in the gate area so it’s always a good idea to have that app downloaded to your phone.”

She also warns not to Google information about travel delays on your phone. Last holiday season, scammers preyed on people who were delayed for long periods at the airport.

Instead, you should work directly with gate agents.