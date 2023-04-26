Consumer Alert: Are those Airpods real? Here’s how to check!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – They looked like Airpods. They were packaged like Airpods, but they were fake.

Officers discovered thousands of knock-offs at Washington Dulles International airport. Thousands of Airpods and Apple watches were in packaging that looked like Apple, but authorities confirmed they were fake. The four shipments from China were appraised at almost $300,000.

Millions of counterfeit products flood the American market every year. If you buy an Apple product from a third party, you can authenticate it by checking the item’s serial number on the Apple website. Click here to access that database.