Consumer Alert: AT&T director details new guarantee for wireless customers 

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – AT&T is introducing a new guarantee for their wireless cellular service, becoming the only provider to offer such a promise to their customers.

“AT&T is introducing the AT&T guarantee. And we like to think of it as a bold promise to our consumer and small business customers,” said Peter Nixon, AT&T Director of Sales Northeast.

This means that if your AT&T wireless cellular service is out for an hour in our area, AT&T will credit your bill for a full day’s service automatically.

Deanna Dewberry, News10NBC: “You’re saying that you’re not gonna have to request reimbursement. That it’s gonna happen automatically with AT&T. Correct?”

Peter Nixon: “The bold promise to our customer is that you don’t have to do a thing. We’ll recognize it. We’ll recognize system outages or network outages and we’ll go right ahead and take care of your account ahead of time.”

This new guarantee comes about a year after AT&T’s major outage in February of 2024 that left millions of customers in all 50 states as well as D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands without service for as long as 12 hours.

The severity of the outage spurred investigations by the FCC and NY Attorney General. However, AT&T leaders say this new guarantee is not a direct response to that event. Instead, it’s part of a four-year $750-million investment in network improvements.

“So they’ve spent millions of dollars in the last few years going into reporting so they can identify an outage really quick and sometimes the hope is that we will realize the outage a long time before our consumer does and that we’ll credit your account ahead of time,” Nixon said.

Current customers will appreciate that the guarantee means that existing customers can get them too. The guarantee also applies to AT&T’s fiber internet service, but that’s not yet offered in New York State. What is offered in our area is AT&T Internet Air. The guarantee does not apply to that fairly new service.

