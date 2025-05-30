Consumer Alert: Before you buy your next used car, do this!

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Car buying increased by more than 17% in March as people flocked to dealerships before the Trump tariffs took effect. If you’re considering buying a car, it’s crucial not to rush the process.

Most dealerships have an inventory that lasts 60 to 75 days. Although many cars on lots are currently tariff-free, demand has driven prices up. In April, new car prices rose 2.5%, and used car prices increased by 2.7%. Analysts believe prices could go significantly higher once the old inventory is gone.

Paul Marone, owner of East Ave Auto, emphasized the importance of having a used car checked by a reputable mechanic. News10 NBC took a used car to Marone’s shop so he could explain how he inspects cars.

Even with a clear Carfax report, Marone identified signs of damage on a car. “In this case, we can see that the bumper on the back of the car is a different color than the car,” Marone said. This indicated the bumper had been replaced, prompting further investigation.

“So, you see that right away and we went looking right away to see how much damage was in the back of the car, and there’s none. So it could be that they just backed into something and put a hole in that bumper cover,” Marone said.

Marone said the car doors can provide clues as well. “The other thing is just listen to how the door closes. And maybe listen to all four because if there’s been some damage to the car and something rattles inside there, you know it didn’t get put back correctly,” Marone said.

He added that inspecting under the hood is essential. “And so, Deanna the first thing we do is get under here and see if anything looks cracked or damaged,” Malone said.

Marone warned about odometer rollback, a common issue in used cars. “What were some of the most egregious things that you’ve seen in a used car that someone is thinking about buying. We have seen some cars that come from out of state that have had the mileage rolled back,” Malone said.

He said that when cars are purchased out of state, he has often seen signs the odometer has been rolled back.

In a consumer alert News10 NBC shared in December, a mechanic demonstrated how easy it is to roll back some digital odometers. A tool that sells for as little as $100 can be used to try to fool would-be buyers.

But Marone says a good mechanic can spot signs of odometer rollback. “Just looking underneath you’re looking at a car that can’t be that low mileage. Just looking at the mechanical end of it. In which case, you have to get it up in the air and look,” Marone said.

He concluded that he’d advise buying the used car he inspected for News10 NBC. “This looks like a great car. No red flags at all. Nothing we could see wrong,” Marone said.

Before committing to years of car payments, a pre-buying inspection is a wise investment. Most mechanics News10 NBC contacted charge $50 to $125 for this service.

