Consumer Alert: Can consumers expect Tariff Transparency when price hikes begin?

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Amazon considered posting tariff costs beside products on its website, but the White House was not pleased with the idea. After a call from President Donald Trump to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the company decided against the move.

The tariffs affect many products on Amazon, as 70% of the items sold are manufactured in China. For example, a dress from the Chinese company Uhnice could see its price jump from $26.99 to $66.13 if the full 145% tariff is passed on to consumers.

Similarly, Rachel Ray’s cookware, although associated with an American personality, is manufactured in China. The tariffs could increase the price of a 12-piece set from $159.99 to $392.

At a Tuesday morning press briefing, Shawn McCreesh, A White House correspondent for The New York Times, asked “It was reported this morning that Amazon will soon display a little number next to each product showing how much the Trump tariffs are adding to the cost of each product. So isn’t that a perfect crystal clear demonstration that it is the consumer and not China that will have to pay for these policies?”

“This is a hostile and political act by Amazon,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt replied.

Amazon has since retracted its plan to display tariff costs, but this does not mean prices won’t rise. Consumers may not know how much of the increase is due to tariffs.

Meanwhile, Temu is taking a different approach by posting tariff costs beside each product. The company is promoting tariff-free items warehoused in America, but this stock won’t last forever. Temu is passing on the full cost of tariffs, doubling prices for many products.

