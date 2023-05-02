Consumer Alert: Considering a tech gift for Mom? Here are the best deals!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This consumer alert is all about your mom. And I’m not only talking about the one who gave birth to you but also those women who love and support you. So when you shop for your mom, smart shopping is key. Put some thought into your gift, and make your gift specific. I get really excited about something I need. For example, I would love a new vacuum cleaner. Nothing says you love me like a Dyson. Now granted, a new vacuum may not make your mama’s heart flutter, but our tech expert says you should consider something not only pretty but also practical.



We know that Gen Z isn’t the only generation that loves a great phone. A recent study by AARP found that tech use among those over 50 skyrocketed during the pandemic. In 2019, half of those over 50 had never had a video chat. By 2020, 70 percent were video chatting with loved ones, and one in three was doing so weekly. Those using a phone for health reasons, like tele-health appointments, increased from 28 percent to 40 percent. And financial transactions by smart phone grew from 37 percent to 53 percent among those over 50.

“I would probably look toward maybe an Apple watch or an iPad to go along with that iPhone, right?” said Jason Komenski, a sales manager with AT&T. “AT&T has Bo-Go Apple watches right now and I don’t know about you, but when I think retail, Bo and Go are my favorite terms – buy one get one!”

I’ve been scouring the internet for Mother’s Day tech deals. Here are some of them.

AT&T: Bo-Go Apple watch, a free Galaxy S23 w/ trade-in, $1000 off iPhone 14 w/ trade-in.

Verizon: a free iPhone 14 w/trade-in, iPad (9th generation) w/ trade-in, Apple watch w/ trade-in.

T-Mobile: free iPhone 14 w/ trade-in, $800 off Galaxy S23 w/ trade-in, $330 off any Apple watch w/ trade-in.

And here’s the best part. If you get mom an Apple product, the Apple store offers classes on how to use the product. Nothing will make your mom happier than for you to say, ”Hey mom! Let’s attend the class together then grab some lunch!” She’ll love the time with you far more than the gift.



