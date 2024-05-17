Consumer Alert: Consumer Product Safety Commission warns of potential house fires caused by faulty stoves

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Electrolux Group is urging consumers to stop using Frigidaire and Kenmore ranges sold nationwide from June 2001 to August 2009, due to a problem with the stove’s heating element that could cause a fire.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the warning, stating that about 203,000 ranges are affected by the recall. This includes Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery, Frigidaire Professional, and Kenmore Elite smooth top electric ranges.

The company says it will repair your stove for free or provide a gift card toward a new stove.

