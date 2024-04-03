Consumer Alert: Deadline to file claim in $100 million Verizon settlement approaching

If you haven’t submitted a claim for your piece of Verizon’s $100 million settlement, you’re running out of time.

Plaintiff’s sued claiming that Verizon loaded their plans with hidden junk fees. Verizon has agreed to pay $100 million to settle the claims. You’re eligible for a piece of the pie if you had a post-paid Verizon plan between January first of 2016 and November 8 of 2023.

The deadline to file a claim is Tax Day, April 15. File here.

