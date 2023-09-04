Consumer Alert: Delta agrees to settle COVID cancellation class action lawsuit

If Delta Airlines canceled your flight during the pandemic and refused to give you a refund, you may have money coming your way. If Delta canceled your non-refundable flight between March 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021, and gave you a credit instead of a refund, you may be eligible.

Plaintiffs say the airline should have refunded them for flights canceled because of COVID restrictions. The airline has agreed to settle the class action lawsuit but has not agreed to wrongdoing.

Click here to file a claim.