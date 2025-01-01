Consumer Alert: Didn’t get what you wanted for Christmas? End-of-Season sales are happening now!

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s New Year’s Eve. And while most folks are thinking about how they’re going to wish 2024 goodbye, retailers are thinking about how to get rid of old inventory. It’s for that reason we see some of the best deals of the year at the end of the year.

You may remember I told you last week that a study by iSeeCars.com found there are 47.9 % more deals on used cars on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

“You have the end of the year in which a lot of automakers and dealers are trying to make their numbers,” said Karl Brauer, an executive analyst with iSeeCars.com. “They want to make a number of sales they can record for not only the end quarter, and the end of the month, but the end of the calendar year and that often inspires them to offer extra good deals or lower pricing to get those vehicles out the door.”

Brauer says dealers often bundle New Year’s Day into those end-of-year numbers, making the holiday an especially good day to look for your new ride.

But the car lot isn’t the only place you’ll find great deals. Let your fingers do the shopping. Amazon, Walmart, and Wayfair are offering great deals on electronics and home goods through the early days of 2025.

How about outerwear? DICK’S Sporting Goods is offering up to 70 percent off during its winter clearance event.

Kohls is having an end-of-season sale with up to 50 percent off on everything from boots to blankets.

Love Kate Spade?

That sale ends on January 2. And we can’t forget Victoria’s Secret. That semi-annual sale is happening right now in stores and online

